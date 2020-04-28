National Express Group (LON:NEX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 410 at Jefferies Financial Group

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Express Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 431 ($5.67).

LON NEX opened at GBX 230.60 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 220.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 393.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. National Express Group has a 1-year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 485 ($6.38).

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

