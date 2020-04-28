MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.30

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.30 and traded as low as $11.13. MSB Financial shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 6,488 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.72.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. MSB Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MSB Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MSB Financial by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBF)

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

