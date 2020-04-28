MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.30

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.30 and traded as low as $11.13. MSB Financial shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 6,488 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.72.
MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. MSB Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter.
MSB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBF)
MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.
See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for MSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.