Mplx (MPLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPLX opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

