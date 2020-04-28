Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.59

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.59 and traded as high as $33.96. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 274,900 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.29.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$247.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$242.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morneau Shepell Inc will post 1.0200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.57%.

In other Morneau Shepell news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at C$349,650.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.