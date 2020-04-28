Molina Healthcare (MOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 11.20-11.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $11.20-11.70 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOH opened at $170.87 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

