Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.25 and last traded at $90.00, 576,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 594,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.04. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. The company’s revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $3,613,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,230,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.