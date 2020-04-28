Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

