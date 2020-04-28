Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TIGO stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.95.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
