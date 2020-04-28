Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Trading 5.3% Higher

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.58, 1,437,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 214% from the average session volume of 457,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.37.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

