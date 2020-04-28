Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,947 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,323.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

