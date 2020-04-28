Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Metropolitan Bank worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $29,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,275 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $114,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $53,410 and have sold 4,252 shares worth $211,584. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.78. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.34 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

