Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.52, 190,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 220,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Methode Electronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

