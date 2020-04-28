Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Merriman Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MERR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Merriman shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 800 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Merriman Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc, provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice.

