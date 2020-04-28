Mercer International (MERC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Mercer International to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mercer International stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $552.06 million, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.30. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -687.50%.

In other Mercer International news, Director Alan C. Wallace purchased 8,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $84,160.00. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MERC shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

