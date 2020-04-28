Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 123.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

