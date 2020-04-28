Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.6% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,595,956. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $265.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.