Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

MMC opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,560,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

