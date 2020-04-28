Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Lessened by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,598,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,074,000 after buying an additional 330,074 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,829,000 after buying an additional 632,070 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after buying an additional 725,837 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,404,000 after buying an additional 293,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after buying an additional 666,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMP stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.