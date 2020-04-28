LPL Financial (LPLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect LPL Financial to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LPLA opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.63. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut LPL Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

