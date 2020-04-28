Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 10,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $101.97 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

