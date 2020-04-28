LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.59. LivaNova reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.79. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,538,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,290,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,696 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

