LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEG Immobilien AG is an integrated property company. It manages and develops residential properties primarily in Germany. The company rents apartments; and provides household and care services. LEG Immobilien AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

LEGIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.33. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $126.35.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

