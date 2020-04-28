Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Lear worth $21,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $146.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

