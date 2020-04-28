Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Trading 5.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $97.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Landstar System traded as high as $108.37 and last traded at $108.03, 359,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 380,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.75.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LSTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Landstar System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.66.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

