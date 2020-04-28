L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $2,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $192.70 on Tuesday. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.46.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

