Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €36.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €36.80 ($42.79) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PHIA. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.48 ($50.56).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

