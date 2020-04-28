Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Short Interest Update

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,900 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 678,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Knoll by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth about $1,446,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNL opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Knoll has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $486.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Knoll had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Knoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNL. Sidoti downgraded Knoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

