KeyCorp Weighs in on Teleflex Incorporated’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.82.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $350.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.73. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $134,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 39,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $381,350. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

