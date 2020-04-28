KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s FY2021 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

DLR stock opened at $154.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.35. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $317,723.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,723.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,008,106. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,424 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,399,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

