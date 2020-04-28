KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.21.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 18,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,183.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

