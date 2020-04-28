Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of KMPR opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. Kemper has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.