Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.99

Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.99 and traded as low as $8.21. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 57,279 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.05. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 million and a P/E ratio of 7.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.94%.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

