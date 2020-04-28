Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of KALA opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $369.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 173.83% and a negative net margin of 1,553.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 6,337,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $49,999,995.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $74,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

