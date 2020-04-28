Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.43, approximately 2,354,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,608,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on JMIA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $321.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 74,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 224,331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,242,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after acquiring an additional 235,008 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

