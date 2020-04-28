Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.43, approximately 2,354,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,608,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Several equities analysts have commented on JMIA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $321.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
