JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average is $121.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $276.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

