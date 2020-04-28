JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 70,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average is $121.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.