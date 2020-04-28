JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $130.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a neutral rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded Boeing to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.41.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boeing will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

