Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.1% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

