Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hershey Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hershey in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.26.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $135.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day moving average of $146.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,165,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,511 shares of company stock worth $1,938,511 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

