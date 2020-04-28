Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHH. Bank of America raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $74.99 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 459,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,477,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

