Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Shares Up 5.3%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.82, approximately 1,815,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,345,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 203,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,371 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 169,867 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.