Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Shares of YUM opened at $88.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $296,913,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,601,000 after acquiring an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,720,000 after acquiring an additional 465,201 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

