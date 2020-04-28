Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CL King dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

NYSE:MAN opened at $72.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.85. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $85,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 495.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 240,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $9,986,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

