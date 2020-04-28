Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Compass Diversified Holdings’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Compass Diversified in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

CODI opened at $19.90 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,072,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Insiders have bought 217,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

