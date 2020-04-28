Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

GCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $17.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.90. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $29.16.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

