Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.49, 1,041,440 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,661,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $200,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,695,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

