J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.80% of J & J Snack Foods worth $18,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 218,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,440,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CL King started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $124.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.61. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.72.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.33 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.