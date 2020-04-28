IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “
Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.
About IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.
