IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.85. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

