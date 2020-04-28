ITV (LON:ITV) PT Lowered to GBX 88 at Goldman Sachs Group

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 98 ($1.29) to GBX 88 ($1.16) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 124.67 ($1.64).

LON ITV opened at GBX 0.72 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. ITV has a one year low of GBX 50.06 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.60. ITV’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other ITV news, insider Kyla Mullins sold 194,166 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £122,324.58 ($160,911.05). Also, insider Margaret Ewing bought 15,000 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,812.15).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

