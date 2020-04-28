IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price (up previously from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. IsoRay has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IsoRay by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 542,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IsoRay in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IsoRay by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of IsoRay by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

