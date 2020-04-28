iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $127.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.